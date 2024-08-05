Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 3: Latvia outlasts Germany to advance

Latvia women’s team plays Germany in beach volleyball – Credit: Getty Images

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Monday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match.

Women’s Round of 16: Latvia withstands Germany

The Latvian duo of Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova defeated Germany’s Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann, 2-1, to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Latvia won the first set easily, 21-13.

Germany put up a bit more of a challenge in the second set, securing a 12-10 advantage. The German duo fought back to earn a 21-17 win in the second set.

Germany maintained its momentum in the third set. Both teams exchanged points back and forth throughout until Latvia managed to take a slight 12-10 advantage.

After two match points, the Germans tied the score at 14. The teams continued to battle until a well-placed serve by Graudina secured the 18-16 set victory.

Latvia recorded eight blocks, 16 digs and five aces throughout to overpower the German team that tallied two blocks, 15 digs and six aces. Service faults proved to be a difference maker as Germany tallied seven total in the match

