Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 4: Switzerland reaches quarterfinals

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Sunday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match.

Women’s Round of 16: Switzerland advances to quarterfinals

The Swiss duo of Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre defeated China’s Chen Xue, Xinyi Xia in straight sets, 2-0.

Switzerland jumped out to a fast seven-point advantage to open the first set. China fought back to within one point until eventually tying the score at 21.

Finally, on the seventh set point, Switzerland battled to defeat China, 29-27. The Swiss duo tallied 24 attacks in the first set alone.

The Swiss took a 7-3 lead to open the second set but China kept it a close game throughout. Switzerland held on to win, 21-17.

Switzerland recorded six aces to help power the victory.

With the victory, Switzerland will advance through to the quarterfinals while China’s run at the Paris Olympics ends.

Men’s Round of 16: Germany sends Brazil home

Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler are the first men’s duo to reach the quarterfinals.

Germany knocked out Brazil’s George and Andre in straight sets on Sunday, 21-16, 21-17.

In the first set, Germany escaped a 13-13 tie with a five-point run to make it 18-13.

Ehlers and Wickler cruised to set point from there.

Brazil’s George and Andre gave Germany an intense fight in the second set, but simply could not hang on.

Wickler made it to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games in 2021 with then-partner Julius Thole, but their run ended there.

