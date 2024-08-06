Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 6: Germany advances to semifinals

Men’s and women’s Olympic beach volleyball quarterfinals began Tuesday at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match.

Men’s quarterfinals: Germany def. the Netherlands

Germany’s Clemens Wickler/Nils Ehlers defeated Yorick de Groot/Stefan Boermans of the Netherlands in straight sets (22-20, 21-15), advancing to the men’s semifinals in convincing fashion.

A back-and-forth first set came to an end when Wickler scored two straight points to give Germany a close 22-20 set one victory.

The second set wasn’t as competitive, as a 3-0 run gave Germany a 10-6 lead. Wickler/Ehlers carried that momentum through the end of the set, where they won with ease.

Its a redemption arc of sorts for Wickler, who was eliminated during the Tokyo quarterfinals.

Men’s quarterfinals: Sweden def. Brazil

World No. 1 team David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden bested Brazil’s Arthur/Evandro in straight sets (21-17, 21-16) to advance to the men’s semifinals.

Swedes’ innovative jump set technique was too much for the Brazilians, as they powered through one of the hottest teams in the tournament in impressive fashion.

Ahman/Hellvig jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first set and traded points with Brazil for an easy set one victory. The second set saw more of the same, as Arthur/Avandro couldn’t keep up with the technical prowess of Sweden,

Evandro attempted to use his power serve to overwhelm Ahman/Hellvig, but the top-ranked team handled the attacks with ease.

Ahman/Hellvig – each 22 years old – move on to the semifinals in their Olympic debut.

