Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 7: Canada powers to semifinals

Men’s and women’s Olympic beach volleyball quarterfinals wrap up Wednesday at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match.

Women’s quarterfinals: Canada def. Spain

Brandie Wilkerson/Melissa Humana-Paredes blew past Spain’s Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno in straight sets (21-18, 21-18) to reach the women’s semifinals.

Canada, who qualified for the Round of 16 as a “lucky loser” team, as now rung off three straight wins. Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes stunned Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth of the United States before rolling past Spain on Wednesday.

While the Spaniards lost in the quarterfinals, expect Alvarez/Moreno to make an Olympic return, as the duo still have one more season to complete at TCU before graduating college.

Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes continued their strong play, displaying perfect chemistry on offense and defense. The two reached the quarterfinals with different partners in Tokyo, but now have a chance at a podium spot together as they advance to the semifinals.

Women’s quarterfinals: Brazil def. Latvia

Brazil’s Ana Patrica/Duda dominated Latvia’s Tina Graudina/Anastasija Kravcenoka, 21-16, 21-10, in the women’s quarterfinals at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Brazil erased a 6-0 Latvian lead with ease in the first set. A 3-0 run and then a 4-0 run brought Ana Patricia/Duda right back into the set, one they took comfortably.

The second set was all Brazil, as the duo ran through Graudina/Kravcenoka en route to a statement victory. Brazil out-attacked Latvia by seven and Duda put on a dazzling defensive display with nine digs.

Ana Patricia/Duda have yet to lose in the tournament, and the Brazilians show no signs of slowing down as they prepare tp face Australia tomorrow.

