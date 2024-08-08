Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 8: Canada comes back to reach gold medal final

Men’s and women’s Olympic beach volleyball semifinals take place Thursday at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match as teams hope to make the gold medal game.

Women’s semifinals: Switzerland def. Canada

Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson/Melissa Humana-Paredes continued their magical run, outlasting Switzerland’s Nina Brunner/Tanja Huberli in a three-set comeback victory to reach the women’s gold medal game.

The back-and-forth game saw the Swiss take the first set, 21-14, before the Canadians rang off two straight victories in 22-20, 15-12 fashion.

It was a match of runs, as both teams battled for the advantage underneath the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

With the win, Wilkerson/Huma-Paredes will be the first beach volleyball team since Italy’s Paolo Niccolai/Daniele Lupo to play in the gold medal match after competing in the “lucky loser” qualifier.

