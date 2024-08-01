Beach volleyball recap, August 1: Germany survives Australia in instant thriller

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Thursday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match. WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Men’s Pool C: Germany vs. Australia

The German pairing of Clemens Wickler and Nils Ehlers outlasted the Australian duo of Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert in a thrilling match to come back and grab the 2-1 win.

After starting off evenly matched in the first set tied 11-11 Australia caught fire, closing out the set on a 10-4 run to grab the first point of the match 21-16. Their momentum continued into the second set, taking an early three point lead. Germany found its footing. however, going on a 9-2 tear to take a four point lead halfway through the second set. The German team was able to weather the Australian attack and tied up the match at one set a piece, forcing a third set.

In an electrifying third set, the German duo was able to fight over six Australian match points. Both teams neck and neck until Germany pulled ahead and Ehlers was able to score the winning attack point and take the third set 19-17 and win the match.

With the win, Germany sits on top of group C while the Australians sit in third and will face off against France in a critical match.

