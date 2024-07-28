Beach volleyball recap, July 28: Spain earns first win of the morning

The Olympic beach volleyball tournament resumes at the beautiful Eiffel Tower Stadium with pool-play competition, including Americans Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng.

Details from each match of day one are below.

Women’s Pool A: Spain def. Italy

The Spanish duo of Liliana Fernandez and Paula Soria celebrated in the sand as they defeated Italians Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti, 2-1.

The Spaniards needed five set points before it could lock down the opener, 24-22. Set 2, however, wasn’t nearly as close as the Italians jumped to a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 21-9 win.

Set 3 was more in line with the first, and with a similar result. Denied its first match point, Fernandez and Soria converted their second to prevail, 16-14.

