Beach volleyball recap, July 28: Spain earns first win of the morning

The Olympic beach volleyball tournament resumes at the beautiful Eiffel Tower Stadium with pool-play competition, including Americans Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng.
Details from each match of day one are below.
Women’s Pool A: Spain def. Italy
The Spanish duo of Liliana Fernandez and Paula Soria celebrated in the sand as they defeated Italians Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti, 2-1.
The Spaniards needed five set points before it could lock down the opener, 24-22. Set 2, however, wasn’t nearly as close as the Italians jumped to a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 21-9 win.
Set 3 was more in line with the first, and with a similar result. Denied its first match point, Fernandez and Soria converted their second to prevail, 16-14.
