Beach volleyball recap, July 28: Spain, Italy start off strong

The Olympic beach volleyball tournament resumes at the beautiful Eiffel Tower Stadium with pool-play competition, including Americans Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng.

Details from each match of day one are below.

Women’s Pool A: Spain def. Italy

The Spanish duo of Liliana Fernandez and Paula Soria celebrated in the sand as they defeated Italians Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti, 2-1.

The Spaniards needed five set points before they could lock down the opener, 24-22. Set 2, however, wasn’t nearly as close as the Italians jumped to a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 21-9 win.

Set 3 was more in line with the first, and with a similar result. Denied on their first match point, Fernandez and Soria converted their second to prevail, 16-14.

Men’s Pool B: Italy tops Netherlands

The Italians defeated the Netherlands, 2-1, on Sunday at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

The Dutch duo of Steven van de Velde and Matthew Immers faced off against Italians Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich in an evenly-matched first set as both teams traded points back and forth until the very end of the set.

Italy ultimately proved the victor in the first set though, mounting a strong comeback to defeat the Netherlands, 22-20.

The second match came down to match points again as the Netherlands and Italy competed back and forth to the end. The Dutch hung on to win, 21-19, to set up a deciding third set.

On the third match point of the third set, Carambula Raurich scored the game-winning point to elevate the Italians to a 15-13 set win.

