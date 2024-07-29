Beach volleyball recap, July 29: Italy cruises past Australia

Competition continued in the Olympic beach volleyball tournament as athletes took to the sand and battled at the steps of the Eifel Tower.

Details from each match of day two are below.

Men’s pool A: Italy tops Australia

The Italian duo of Paulo Nicolai and Samuele Cottafava defeated the Australian pairing of Izac Carracher and Mark Nicolaidis in straight sets to kick off the day’s action.

The Italian team got out of the gate strong, taking an early 9-5 lead in the first set. While the Australians were able to close and get within two, the early deficit proved too difficult to erase and they dropped the first set 21-19.

The Australian duo responded at the beginning of the second set, going up 5-3, the Italians responded with a flurry of attacks, taking command of the set with a 14-9 lead. The Australians got within one after a run of four unanswered points, but Nicolai scored the final point to put the match to rest.

The win puts Nicolai and Cottafava on top of the pool A standings with three points, while Carracher and Nicolaidis set in fourth with two.

MATCH RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.