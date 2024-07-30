Beach volleyball recap, July 30: Poland breezes past Australia

Poland’s Bartosz Losiak and Michal Bryl – Credit: Getty Images

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continues on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Below are the details from each match.

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

MEN’S STANDINGS

Men’s Pool C: Poland def. Australia

Poland defeated Australia, 2-0, to open the beach volleyball competition on Tuesday in Paris.

Poland’s Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak and Australia’s Zachery Schubert and Thomas Hodges exchanged points back-and-forth to open the contest. But the experience of Poland showed itself at the end as the duo pulled ahead to claim a 21-16 victory in the first set.

There was a bit of a turnaround in the second set as Poland gained a three-point advantage with an 11-8 lead. Though Australia edged Poland in blocks, Poland was able to pull off a monster block to set up matchpoint and ultimately win the second set, 21-16.

Losiak and Bryl competed in Tokyo with different partners and finished third at 2023 world championships. The two came together to top Schubert and Hodges, who are considered Australia’s top team on the beach.

Poland and Australia will return to action on Aug. 1 against France and Germany, respectively.

RESULTS

Men’s Pool C: Germany def. France

Germany topped home team France, 2-0, in the second match of Tuesday’s beach volleyball competition at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

No. 3-ranked Germany opened strong to win the first set, 21-15. The German duo of Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler have been among the world’s most consistent teams and are outside medal contenders.

The Germans harnessed that consistency when they jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second set. The French duo of Julien Lyneel and Remi Bassereau did not go down easily, forcing three match points. But Germany was able to finish strong and win the second set, 21-17.

France will return to the court on Aug. 1 against Poland and Germany will take on Australia also on Thursday.

FULL RESULTS

Women’s Pool A: Italy def. Egypt

Italians Marta Menegatti/Valentina Gottardi defeated Marwa Abdelhady/Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt in Pool A play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Menegatti/Gottardi wore out the Egyptians en route to a 21-16 set one victory, and they took that momentum into the second set.

In set two, the Italians jumped out to a 9-2 lead, cruising to a straight-sets win. A minor finger injury to Elghobashy resulted in timeout, but the extended break didn’t alter the Italians.

Italy ended the match with a five-point run and went 24-for-37 on the attack in two sets during the dominant win.

FULL RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.