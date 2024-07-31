Beach volleyball recap, July 31: Czechia earn confident win vs. Austria

Czechia faces Austria in men’s beach volleyball – Credit: Getty Images

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Below are the details from each match.

Men’s Pool E: Czechia vs. Austria

Men’s beach volleyball action on Wednesday kicked off with the Men’s Pool E match featuring Czechia and Austria. The Czechia duo of Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner topped the Austrian pair of Julian Horl, Alexander Horst, 2-0, at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

With the score tied at 14 in an evenly-matched first set, Czechia needed to keep the momentum going to put the pressure on Austria. With Czechia leading 20-18 on match point, Perusic nailed an ace to secure the set win.

In the second set, Czechia jumped out to an early two point advantage. But ultimately Austria committed too many unforced errors at the end and Czechia earned a confident 2-0 victory.

The Czechia duo were strong on both defense and offense with 13 digs in the match and four aces.

Czechia will resume action on Aug. 2 against Brazil and Austria will face Sweden also on Friday.

