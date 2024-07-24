Being an Olympian ‘still a dream’ for Victor Wembanyama ahead of first Gamess

It’s been a whirlwind 13 months or so for Victor Wembanyama, from youngest-ever MVP of France’s Pro A league to No. 1 overall pick of the San Antonio Spurs at the 2023 NBA Draft to unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year. But there’s one more box the 7-foot-4 phenom has yet to check, and it might be the most meaningful of all: Olympian.

“It’s hard for me to believe this is really the Olympic Games,” Wembanyama said at a press conference Tuesday. “Of course, I’m experiencing it differently than all of the other years I watched the Olympics. It’s still a dream.”

As Wembanyama gets set to represent France at his first Olympics — on home soil, no less — he couldn’t help but reflect on his young career thus far and why this honor is a bit different from all the others he’s has racked up thus far.

“I think about the coaches I’ve had, who were all very good. Leading up to this first match, I think more of my brother, my sister and my parents with whom I share many Olympic memories.”

Of course, Wembanyama isn’t content to settle for the honor of being an Olympian. With a roster that also includes NBA names like Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier, France enters the Paris Games squarely in medal contention — and potentially the country’s first-ever gold. That’s a lot to put on the shoulders of a 20-year-old, even one as imposing and skilled as Wemby, but it’s a challenge he seems to be embracing.

“In terms of responsibility, it’s different because we’re representing France. We are a group that has to get to know each other quickly. Certain players I’ve never played with before. So there is a responsibility in addition to living up to the expectations of Team France. It’s not a scary thing. It’s more exciting than scary.”

Wembanyama and France’s Olympic journey will begin with the start of Group B play on Saturday and a matchup with Brazil. France’s toughest competition in the group will likely come from Germany, a team with plenty of NBA talent of its own that nearly toppled the U.S. in a final exhibition game in London earlier this week.

