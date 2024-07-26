Best of Ilona Maher’s social media posts at the 2024 Paris Games

Ilona Maher became a TikTok star during the 2020 Games for her behind-the-scenes look at the Games. Since landing in Paris, she’s entertained followers on both TikTok and Instagram. She announced she hit one million followers on Instagram earlier today.

In a video showing off her personality, she thanks her teammates, her phone and bread and cheese among others.





In honor of one million followers, here’s some of her best posts at the 2024 Paris Games.

Some of her funnier posts are about finding a romantic partner while at the Games, including her impersonation of “Love Island”.











She’s shared a few updates on the quest to find love.











This post embodies the spirt of the Olympics, where everyone finds sports they had never watched before but now can’t stop.





She showed off another Olympic classic, trading pins with Netherland athletes.





She met Snoop Dogg in the Olympic Village.





She confused some who aren’t familiar with rugby, by wearing a bikini.





She showed off her best Sue Sylvester impression.





Of course, she had to do a post about the infamous cardboard beds. Her teammates demonstrated their gymnastics, breakdancing and other skills.





She is also known for her body positivity. Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, she asked viewers to make sure to look at all the different body types that will be represented at the Olympics.





She went viral in December 2023 after posting a picture of her cellulite on her thigh during a game. She followed the post with a video where she explained,

“I’m a literal Olympian… And that is what my legs look like. I have cellulite everywhere. It is completely normal, completely natural. It does not take away from your athletic ability or how fast or how fit you are. It’s just something that’s part of your body. We all have it.”

The U.S. women hit the pitch for the first time on Sunday July 27th at 10:30 a.m. ET against Japan.

