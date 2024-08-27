Big Ten Network carriage dispute blacks out WA, OR, USC, UCLA games

A carriage dispute between the Big Ten Network and Comcast Xfinity could mean West Coast fans won’t be able to watch Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA events.

As of Tuesday, Big Ten Network broadcasts of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington games have been blacked out and were not available on Comcast systems in local markets.

So far, only Comcast system customers have reported blackouts of live events airing on the Big Ten Network.

If the dispute is not resolved by the weekend, fans can stream Big Ten college football with Fubo, or with DirecTV Stream, both at no charge with a free trial.

Of course, in southern Oregon, fans can watch some Big Ten college football games on NBC5.

