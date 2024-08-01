Biles back on top: Simone Biles clinches second Olympic all-around gold

Simone Biles once again ascended to the pinnacle of her sport, claiming her sixth career gold and second Olympic all-around title.

Biles (59.131) edged out Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade, who will defend her all-around silver from Tokyo (57.932), and Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, who will take home the bronze (56.465) – marking the first time two Olympic all-around champions have landed on the same medal podium.

Only two other women in history have won the all-around title twice: Larisa Latynina (1956 and 1960) and Vera Caslavska (1964 and 1968), putting Biles in good company.

Biles’ victory keeps the American women’s all-around gold medal streak alive for the sixth consecutive Games – a streak that dates back to Carly Patterson who won gold in 2004.

At age 27, Biles is also the oldest female gymnast to achieve the feat in 72 years – second only to Maria Gorokhovskaya who won the title at age 30 during the 1952 Helsinki Games.

The world watched in awe as Biles, undeterred by past challenges and setbacks , delivered a performance for the ages in Paris.

Biles started her evening on vault, launching her eponymous Yurchenko double piked into the stratosphere for an early lead of 0.666 points. In the second rotation, Biles caught the bar far away on her piked Tkatchev, causing her to mistime the Pak Salto. As a result, she had a large knee bend and also took an extra swing to get her rhythm back. Biles rallied back on balance beam and sealed the deal with an electric floor routine in the final rotation.

Andrade, who is widely considered to be Biles’ biggest rival, is riding a high after helping lead Team Brazil to an historic team bronze medal . Andrade started the competition with a stuck Cheng and didn’t look back. Andrade now has four Olympic medals.

The journey back to the all-around medal podium has been a battle for Lee, who was diagnosed with two types of kidney diseases in early 2023. At one point, Lee was told by a doctor she would likely never do gymnastics again, so returning to compete in her second Games is a remarkable feat in and of itself.

Now she is leaving with her fifth Olympic medal.

RESULTS

