Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial declared mistrial

Norristown, Penn. — A judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has declared a mistrial.
After deliberating for more than 52 hours over six days, jurors told the judge Saturday morning they could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
Prosecutors say they will retry Cosby, who remains charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
His lawyers say Cosby and Constand were lovers, sharing a consensual sexual encounter. Following the ruling, Cosby’s side declared victory.
“Ihis is what happens, juries are stuck, when a prosecutor seeks to put someone in prison for things that are simply not presented in the courtroom,” Andrew Wyatt said, Cosby’s spokesperson. “The jury stuck to what they were asked to do and that is to review the evidence before them, and there simply wasn’t enough.”
Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.