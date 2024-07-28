‘Bob the Cap Catcher’ becomes viral star of the Paris pool deck

Not all heroes wear caps.

Some, though, retrieve them.

One such hero emerged during Sunday’s swimming prelims session at La Defense Arena, when a stray sunken swim cap belonging to American Emma Weber delayed the start of the fifth and final women’s 100m breaststroke heat.

Luckily, somebody on the pool deck was a strong enough swimmer to meet the moment.

No, not one of the dozens of Olympians in attendance, but rather, an unidentified gentleman wearing a tight, colorful speedo, strangely perfectly dressed for just such an occasion.

With the moniker “Aquaman” taken, six-time Olympic gold medalist and USA Network analyst Amy Van Dyken took the liberty of assigning an identity to the brave diver.

“That’s what we need to call him. Bob the Cap Catcher. Great job, Bob.”

Great job indeed.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.