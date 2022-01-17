Bobsled 101: Who's Qualified for Team USA?

USA four-man bobsled - Credit: USA Today Sports

Following the 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup’s conclusion on January 16, 2022, the following 12 athletes were named to Team USA to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics: 

Women

Sylvia Hoffman
Kaillie Humphries
Kaysha Love
Elana Meyers Taylor
 

Men

Hakeem Abdul Saboor
Hunter Church
Frank Del Duca
Kris Horn
Jimmy Reed
Carlo Valdes
Charlie Volker
Josh Williamson

A maximum of 170 quota spots are available for bobsled athletes at the Beijing Olympic Games (124 men and 46 women). Qualification is based on the world rankings of Jan. 16, 2022. 

