Bobsled 101: Who's Qualified for Team USA?

Following the 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup’s conclusion on January 16, 2022, the following 12 athletes were named to Team USA to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics:
Women
Sylvia Hoffman
Kaillie Humphries
Kaysha Love
Elana Meyers Taylor
Men
Hakeem Abdul Saboor
Hunter Church
Frank Del Duca
Kris Horn
Jimmy Reed
Carlo Valdes
Charlie Volker
Josh Williamson
A maximum of 170 quota spots are available for bobsled athletes at the Beijing Olympic Games (124 men and 46 women). Qualification is based on the world rankings of Jan. 16, 2022.