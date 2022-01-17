Bobsled 101: Who's Qualified for Team USA?

Following the 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup’s conclusion on January 16, 2022, the following 12 athletes were named to Team USA to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Women

Sylvia Hoffman

Kaillie Humphries

Kaysha Love

Elana Meyers Taylor



Men

Hakeem Abdul Saboor

Hunter Church

Frank Del Duca

Kris Horn

Jimmy Reed

Carlo Valdes

Charlie Volker

Josh Williamson

A maximum of 170 quota spots are available for bobsled athletes at the Beijing Olympic Games (124 men and 46 women). Qualification is based on the world rankings of Jan. 16, 2022.