Boeing names new CEO after losses more than triple

(CNN) – Boeing is getting new leadership after reporting an operating loss of $1.4 billion in the second quarter.

Robert K. ‘Kelly’ Ortberg will take on the role of CEO starting August 8.

He is replacing retiring CEO Dave Calhoun, who has been under fire for the company’s problems.

That includes increased scrutiny of the safety and quality of its planes.

Ortberg previously served as CEO of supplier Rockwell Collins.

He has a background as an engineer not in finance.

That could encourage some staff, who have criticized Boeing’s management for caring more about money than engineering quality.

