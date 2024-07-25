Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch boxing during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Boxing has been contested at the Olympic level since the 1904 St. Louis Games, where the U.S. swept the podium as it was the only country to compete.
Over the years, the sport has exploded in popularity. Women’s boxing finally, formally became part of the Olympic program at the 2012 London Olympics.
Between 1984 and 2012, Olympic boxers were required to wear helmets (a regulation deemed unnecessary during “professional” matches). Starting with the 2016 Rio Games, governing bodies lifted the longstanding headgear rule.
The men’s events involve three rounds — each three minutes long. The women’s rounds are fought over four rounds, lasting two minutes each.
Ready to rumble? Here’s all you need to know about boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when punches are thrown between Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 10.
Events
There will be 13 events across the women’s and men’s boxing competition.
|Women
|Men
|Flyweight (50kg)
|Flyweight (51kg)
|Bantamweight (54kg)
|Featherweight (57kg)
|Featherweight (57kg)
|Lightweight (63.5kg)
|Lightweight (60kg)
|Welterweight (71kg)
|Welterweight (66kg)
|Middleweight (80kg)
|Middleweight (75kg)
|Heavyweight (92kg)
|Super Heavyweight (92+kg)
Venues
Roland-Garros Stadium and Arena Paris Nord, at Villepinte (subject to approval) will be the home of the Olympic boxing events.
Roland-Garros is a legendary stadium located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris that is best known for hosting international tennis tournaments such as the French Open. The stadium was named after French aviator Roland Garros and was originally built in 1928 to host France’s Davis Cup. The stadium has been upgraded numerous times throughout the years to compete with other Grand Slam venues. Renovations between 2015 and 2021 involved rebuilding the Philippe Chatrier Court and building the Simonne Mathieu Court.
Roland-Garros will take on a new role for the 2024 Games as it will host tennis and boxing, in addition to wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball during the Paralympic Games.
Competition Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|July 27
|Women’s Bantamweight
Women’s Lightweight
Men’s Lightweight
Men’s Middleweight
|9:30a-11:30a
|Women’s Bantamweight
Women’s Lightweight
Men’s Lightweight
Men’s Middleweight
|2p-4:15p
|July 28
|Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Flyweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight
Men’s Heavyweight
|5a-7a
|Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Welterweight
Men’s 51 kg
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight
Men’s Heavyweight
|9:30a-11:45a
|Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Welterweight
Men’s Heavyweight
|2p-4p
|July 29
|Women’s Lightweight
Men’s Lightweight
Men’s Super Heavyweight
|5a-7a
|Women’s Lightweight
Men’s Lightweight
Men’s Super Heavyweight
|9:30a-11:30a
|Women’s Lightweight
Men’s Lightweight
Men’s Super Heavyweight
|2p-4p
|July 30
|Women’s Bantamweight
Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight
Men’s Middleweight
|5a-7:30a
|Women’s Bantamweight
Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight
Men’s Middleweight
|9:30a-12n
|Women’s Bantamweight
Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight
Men’s Middleweight
|2p-4:30p
|July 31
|Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight
|5a-7:15a
|Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight
|9:30a-12n
|Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight
|2p-4:15p
|August 1
|Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal
|5a-7:15a
|Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal
|9:30a-12n
|Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal
|2p-4:15p
|August 2
|Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Middleweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal
|9:30a-12n
|Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Middleweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal
|2p-4:30p
|August 3
|Women’s Flyweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Lightweight Semifinal
Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Featherweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Welterweight Quarterfinal
|9:30a-11:45a
|Women’s Flyweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Lightweight Semifinal
Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Featherweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Welterweight Quarterfinal
|2p-4:15p
|August 4
|Women’s Bantamweight Semifinal
Women’s Featherweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Flyweight Semifinal
Men’s Lightweight Semifinal
Men’s Middleweight Semifinal
Men’s Heavyweight Semifinal
|5a-7:15a
|Women’s Bantamweight Semifinal
Women’s Featherweight Quarterfinal
Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Flyweight Semifinal
Men’s Lightweight Semifinal
Men’s Middleweight Semifinal
Men’s Heavyweight Semifinal
|9:30a-11:45a
|August 6
|Women’s Flyweight Semifinal
Women’s Welterweight Semifinal
Women’s Lightweight Final
Men’s Welterweight Semifinal
|3:30p-5:30p
|August 7
|Women’s Featherweight Semifinal
Men’s Super Heavyweight Semifinal
Men’s Lightweight Final
Men’s Middleweight Final
|3:30p-5:30p
|August 8
|Women’s Middleweight Semifinal
Women’s Bantamweight Final
Men’s Featherweight Semifinal
Men’s Flyweight Final
|3:30p-5:30p
|August 9
|Women’s Flyweight Final
Women’s Welterweight Final
Men’s Welterweight Final
Men’s Heavyweight Final
|3:30p-5:30p
|August 10
|Women’s Featherweight Final
Women’s Middleweight Final
Men’s Featherweight Final
Men’s Super Heavyweight Final
|3:30p-5:30p
Boxing 101
Learn more about the boxing competitions taking place at Paris 2024.
