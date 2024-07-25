Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch boxing during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Boxing has been contested at the Olympic level since the 1904 St. Louis Games, where the U.S. swept the podium as it was the only country to compete.

Over the years, the sport has exploded in popularity. Women’s boxing finally, formally became part of the Olympic program at the 2012 London Olympics.

Between 1984 and 2012, Olympic boxers were required to wear helmets (a regulation deemed unnecessary during “professional” matches). Starting with the 2016 Rio Games, governing bodies lifted the longstanding headgear rule.

The men’s events involve three rounds — each three minutes long. The women’s rounds are fought over four rounds, lasting two minutes each.

Ready to rumble? Here’s all you need to know about boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when punches are thrown between Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 10.

Events

There will be 13 events across the women’s and men’s boxing competition.

Boxing events Women Men Flyweight (50kg) Flyweight (51kg) Bantamweight (54kg) Featherweight (57kg) Featherweight (57kg) Lightweight (63.5kg) Lightweight (60kg) Welterweight (71kg) Welterweight (66kg) Middleweight (80kg) Middleweight (75kg) Heavyweight (92kg) Super Heavyweight (92+kg)

Venues

Roland-Garros Stadium and Arena Paris Nord, at Villepinte (subject to approval) will be the home of the Olympic boxing events.

Roland-Garros is a legendary stadium located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris that is best known for hosting international tennis tournaments such as the French Open. The stadium was named after French aviator Roland Garros and was originally built in 1928 to host France’s Davis Cup. The stadium has been upgraded numerous times throughout the years to compete with other Grand Slam venues. Renovations between 2015 and 2021 involved rebuilding the Philippe Chatrier Court and building the Simonne Mathieu Court.

Roland-Garros will take on a new role for the 2024 Games as it will host tennis and boxing, in addition to wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball during the Paralympic Games.

Boxing venue rendering of Roland Garros Stadium at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paris 2024

Competition Schedule

Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) July 27 Women’s Bantamweight

Women’s Lightweight

Men’s Lightweight



Men’s Middleweight 9:30a-11:30a Women’s Bantamweight



Women’s Lightweight



Men’s Lightweight



Men’s Middleweight 2p-4:15p July 28 Women’s Flyweight



Women’s Welterweight



Men’s Flyweight



Men’s Featherweight



Men’s Welterweight



Men’s Heavyweight 5a-7a Women’s Flyweight



Women’s Welterweight



Men’s 51 kg

Men’s Featherweight



Men’s Welterweight



Men’s Heavyweight 9:30a-11:45a Women’s Flyweight



Women’s Middleweight



Men’s Welterweight



Men’s Heavyweight 2p-4p July 29 Women’s Lightweight



Men’s Lightweight



Men’s Super Heavyweight 5a-7a Women’s Lightweight



Men’s Lightweight



Men’s Super Heavyweight 9:30a-11:30a Women’s Lightweight



Men’s Lightweight



Men’s Super Heavyweight 2p-4p July 30 Women’s Bantamweight



Women’s Featherweight



Men’s Flyweight



Men’s Middleweight 5a-7:30a Women’s Bantamweight



Women’s Featherweight



Men’s Flyweight



Men’s Middleweight 9:30a-12n Women’s Bantamweight



Women’s Featherweight



Men’s Flyweight



Men’s Middleweight 2p-4:30p July 31 Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Welterweight

Men’s Featherweight

Men’s Welterweight 5a-7:15a Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Welterweight

Men’s Featherweight

Men’s Welterweight 9:30a-12n Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Welterweight

Men’s Featherweight

Men’s Welterweight 2p-4:15p August 1 Women’s Flyweight

Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Middleweight

Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal 5a-7:15a Women’s Flyweight

Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Middleweight

Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal 9:30a-12n Women’s Flyweight

Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Middleweight

Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal 2p-4:15p August 2 Women’s Featherweight

Men’s Flyweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Middleweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal 9:30a-12n Women’s Featherweight

Men’s Flyweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Middleweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal 2p-4:30p August 3 Women’s Flyweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Lightweight Semifinal



Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Featherweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Welterweight Quarterfinal 9:30a-11:45a Women’s Flyweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Lightweight Semifinal



Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Featherweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Welterweight Quarterfinal 2p-4:15p August 4 Women’s Bantamweight Semifinal



Women’s Featherweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Flyweight Semifinal



Men’s Lightweight Semifinal



Men’s Middleweight Semifinal



Men’s Heavyweight Semifinal 5a-7:15a Women’s Bantamweight Semifinal

Women’s Featherweight Quarterfinal



Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal



Men’s Flyweight Semifinal



Men’s Lightweight Semifinal



Men’s Middleweight Semifinal



Men’s Heavyweight Semifinal 9:30a-11:45a August 6 Women’s Flyweight Semifinal

Women’s Welterweight Semifinal

Women’s Lightweight Final



Men’s Welterweight Semifinal 3:30p-5:30p August 7 Women’s Featherweight Semifinal

Men’s Super Heavyweight Semifinal

Men’s Lightweight Final

Men’s Middleweight Final 3:30p-5:30p August 8 Women’s Middleweight Semifinal

Women’s Bantamweight Final

Men’s Featherweight Semifinal

Men’s Flyweight Final 3:30p-5:30p August 9 Women’s Flyweight Final



Women’s Welterweight Final



Men’s Welterweight Final



Men’s Heavyweight Final 3:30p-5:30p August 10 Women’s Featherweight Final



Women’s Middleweight Final



Men’s Featherweight Final



Men’s Super Heavyweight Final 3:30p-5:30p

