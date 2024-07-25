Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Team USA takes on Team Cuba in the Men's Light (57-63kg) final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Games. - Credit: Getty Images

When to watch boxing during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Boxing has been contested at the Olympic level since the 1904 St. Louis Games, where the U.S. swept the podium as it was the only country to compete. 

Over the years, the sport has exploded in popularity. Women’s boxing finally, formally became part of the Olympic program at the 2012 London Olympics.

Between 1984 and 2012, Olympic boxers were required to wear helmets (a regulation deemed unnecessary during “professional” matches). Starting with the 2016 Rio Games, governing bodies lifted the longstanding headgear rule. 

The men’s events involve three rounds — each three minutes long. The women’s rounds are fought over four rounds, lasting two minutes each. 

Ready to rumble? Here’s all you need to know about boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when punches are thrown between Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 10.

Events

There will be 13 events across the women’s and men’s boxing competition. 

Boxing events
Women Men
Flyweight (50kg) Flyweight (51kg)
Bantamweight (54kg) Featherweight (57kg)
Featherweight (57kg) Lightweight (63.5kg)
Lightweight (60kg) Welterweight (71kg)
Welterweight (66kg) Middleweight (80kg)
Middleweight (75kg) Heavyweight (92kg)
  Super Heavyweight (92+kg)

Venues

Roland-Garros Stadium and Arena Paris Nord, at Villepinte (subject to approval) will be the home of the Olympic boxing events.

Roland-Garros is a legendary stadium located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris that is best known for hosting international tennis tournaments such as the French Open. The stadium was named after French aviator Roland Garros and was originally built in 1928 to host France’s Davis Cup. The stadium has been upgraded numerous times throughout the years to compete with other Grand Slam venues. Renovations between 2015 and 2021 involved rebuilding the Philippe Chatrier Court and building the Simonne Mathieu Court.

Roland-Garros will take on a new role for the 2024 Games as it will host tennis and boxing, in addition to wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball during the Paralympic Games.

Competition Schedule

Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Date Event Time (ET)
July 27 Women’s Bantamweight
Women’s Lightweight
Men’s Lightweight

Men’s Middleweight		 9:30a-11:30a
Women’s Bantamweight

Women’s Lightweight

Men’s Lightweight

Men’s Middleweight		 2p-4:15p
July 28 Women’s Flyweight

Women’s Welterweight

Men’s Flyweight

Men’s Featherweight

Men’s Welterweight

Men’s Heavyweight		 5a-7a
Women’s Flyweight

Women’s Welterweight

Men’s 51 kg
Men’s Featherweight

Men’s Welterweight

Men’s Heavyweight		 9:30a-11:45a
Women’s Flyweight

Women’s Middleweight

Men’s Welterweight

Men’s Heavyweight		 2p-4p
July 29 Women’s Lightweight

Men’s Lightweight

Men’s Super Heavyweight		 5a-7a
Women’s Lightweight

Men’s Lightweight

Men’s Super Heavyweight		 9:30a-11:30a
Women’s Lightweight

Men’s Lightweight

Men’s Super Heavyweight		 2p-4p
July 30 Women’s Bantamweight

Women’s Featherweight

Men’s Flyweight

Men’s Middleweight		 5a-7:30a
Women’s Bantamweight

Women’s Featherweight

Men’s Flyweight

Men’s Middleweight		 9:30a-12n
Women’s Bantamweight

Women’s Featherweight

Men’s Flyweight

Men’s Middleweight		 2p-4:30p
July 31 Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight		 5a-7:15a
Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight		 9:30a-12n
Women’s Lightweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Welterweight
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Welterweight		 2p-4:15p
August 1 Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal		 5a-7:15a
Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal		 9:30a-12n
Women’s Flyweight
Women’s Bantamweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Middleweight
Men’s Lightweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Heavyweight Quarterfinal		 2p-4:15p
August 2 Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight Quarterfinal
Men’s Middleweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal		 9:30a-12n
Women’s Featherweight
Men’s Flyweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Middleweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal		 2p-4:30p
August 3 Women’s Flyweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal

Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Featherweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Welterweight Quarterfinal		 9:30a-11:45a
Women’s Flyweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal

Women’s Welterweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Featherweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Welterweight Quarterfinal		 2p-4:15p
August 4 Women’s Bantamweight Semifinal

Women’s Featherweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Flyweight Semifinal

Men’s Lightweight Semifinal

Men’s Middleweight Semifinal

Men’s Heavyweight Semifinal		 5a-7:15a
Women’s Bantamweight Semifinal
Women’s Featherweight Quarterfinal

Women’s Middleweight Quarterfinal

Men’s Flyweight Semifinal

Men’s Lightweight Semifinal

Men’s Middleweight Semifinal

Men’s Heavyweight Semifinal		 9:30a-11:45a
August 6 Women’s Flyweight Semifinal
Women’s Welterweight Semifinal
Women’s Lightweight Final

Men’s Welterweight Semifinal		 3:30p-5:30p
August 7 Women’s Featherweight Semifinal
Men’s Super Heavyweight Semifinal
Men’s Lightweight Final
Men’s Middleweight Final		 3:30p-5:30p
August 8 Women’s Middleweight Semifinal
Women’s Bantamweight Final
Men’s Featherweight Semifinal
Men’s Flyweight Final		 3:30p-5:30p
August 9 Women’s Flyweight Final

Women’s Welterweight Final

Men’s Welterweight Final

Men’s Heavyweight Final		 3:30p-5:30p
August 10 Women’s Featherweight Final

Women’s Middleweight Final

Men’s Featherweight Final

Men’s Super Heavyweight Final		 3:30p-5:30p

Boxing 101

Learn more about the boxing competitions taking place at Paris 2024.

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Olympic rules, regulations and scoring

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Olympic competition format

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Olympic equipment

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Olympic terminology and glossary

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Competition venues for Paris Olympics

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Olympic qualifying

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: U.S. Olympic roster and athlete news

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: What’s happened since the Tokyo Olympics?

SEE MORE: Boxing 101: Olympic history, records and results

