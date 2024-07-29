Boxing Day 3 Preview: Super heavyweights and American debuts

After a weekend that saw Team USA’s lightweight (60kg/132lbs) Jajaira Gonzalez and flyweight (51kg/112lbs) Roscoe Hill score blistering victories at the 2024 Paris Olympics — as well as upsets, none as big as two-time gold medalist Julio Cesar la Cruz of Cuba — additional big names (and “big” weight classes) make their debuts on Monday.

SEE MORE: Lightweight Gonzalez downs Mossely in women’s boxing Round 1

SEE MORE: Team USA’s boxer Roscoe Hill wins Paris Olympics opener

The men’s super heavyweight (92+kg/202+lbs) bouts on Monday will include super heavyweights like Team USA’s Joshua Edwards. Before compatriots like Omari Jones or Jahmal Harvey throw their hats in the ring, Gonzalez will also return to the squared circle for her Round of 16 match against Brazilian Beatriz Ferreria.

On the international level, several high-profile boxers take to the ring today. One of the favorites: Women’s lightweight Kellie Harrington of Ireland, who won gold in Tokyo.

SEE MORE: Boxing recap, July 28: Team USA shines in early rounds

Be sure to keep an eye on NBCOlympics.com for live streams, clips, results and a constantly updating schedule and bracket.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.