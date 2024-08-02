Boxing Preview, Aug. 2: Team USA’s Mendoza back in the ring

The lone American woman remaining at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Idaho’s featherweight (57kg/125lbs) southpaw Alyssa Mendoza — nicknamed “Wrecking Machine” — won her debut match at the North Paris Arena in particularly dramatic fashion, clinching victory via split decision.

The 20-year-old is in for another nail-biter on Friday, when she faces Brazil’s fourth-seeded Jucielen Cerqeuira Romeu at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET.

The number of boxers across all weight classes has halved since the squared circle at the North Paris Arena opened on Saturday. Team USA still has some big names in competition, including Omari Jones and Jahmal Harvey — whose quarterfinal matches on Saturday will determine whether they return to the States with a medal.

