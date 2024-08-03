Boxing preview, Aug. 3: Team USA’s Harvey, Jones fight in separate QFs

Only two of eight Team USA boxers remain medal contenders at the 2024 Paris Olympics, both men whose quarterfinal bouts are scheduled for Saturday: welterweight (71kg/157lbs) Omari Jones in the morning, and lightweight (57kg/125lbs) Jahmal Harvey in the afternoon.

A victory by either boxer guarantees at least a bronze medal, as boxing is one of the rare Olympic sports that awards two bronzes per event — one for each losing semifinalist on either side of the bracket.

Jones is up first at approximately 10:05 a.m. A silver medalist at the 2021 World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, he takes on Bulgaria’s unseeded Rami Kiwan.

Harvey enters the squared circle at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

After a bye through the Round of 32, the 21-year-old Harvey defeated Brazil’s Luiz Oliveira by split decision in the Round of 16. His quarterfinal sees him fight Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Uulu in the quarterfinals.

Now competing as a lightweight, Harvey won gold at the same boxing world championship in 2021 — as a featherweight.

