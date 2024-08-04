Boxing preview, Aug. 4: Ngamba fights for Olympic Refugee Team’s first medal

As boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics enters its final rounds — the women’s lightweight (60kg/132lbs) competition saw its semifinal matches contested yesterday, determining both the event’s bronze medalists and setting up its championship bout — the focus turns towards stars from overseas.

No Americans compete on Sunday. However, plenty of substantial storylines continue to take shape. Perhaps most notably, the Refugee Olympic Team’s Cindy Ngamba (originally from Cameroon, awaiting citizenship in the United Kingdom) fights France’s No. 6 seed Davina Michel in the middleweight (75kg/165lbs) quarterfinals.

Whoever wins is guaranteed at least a bronze medal. Should Ngamba defeat the Frenchwoman, she’ll become the first Olympic Refugee athlete to secure a medal at the Games since the team’s formation at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Updates to follow …

