Boxing preview, Aug. 6: Harrington seeks second Olympic lightweight gold; semis galore

Harrington fights for (another) Olympic lightweight title

As boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics reaches its last rounds of competition, viewers might notice a change of scenery: Roland Garros, best known as the world’s most famous clay-court tennis stadium, will host semifinal and final bouts.

The sport’s first final will see two women’s lightweight (60kg/132lbs) fighters compete. Ireland’s reigning gold medalist Kellie Harrington bested Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in a Parisian semifinal rematch of their 2020 Tokyo Olympics final, downgrading the Brazilian’s silver to a guaranteed bronze. But Harrington will have to defeat China’s Yang Wenlu — the bronze medalist at last year’s World Boxing Championships in New Dehli — to retain her Olympic title.

Omari Jones sets sights beyond bronze with semifinal bout

Team USA arrived in Paris with eight boxers across 13 events. Only one remains in contention: 21-year-old welterweight (71kg/156lbs) Omari Jones, whose biggest sporting achievement thus far is a silver medal at the 2021 Boxing World Championships in Belgrade.

Jones goes toe-to-toe and glove-to-glove with Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET. The American will certainly have his work cut out for him, as the Uzbekistani won gold in his weight class at the most recent world championship tournament.

Regardless of the outcome, the sixth-seeded Jones is guaranteed a bronze medal at this point. He’ll become the first U.S. welterweight medalist since Kenneth Gould at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

A smattering of semis

Here are some of the other bouts scheduled for Tuesday:

Men’s 71kg semifinal: M. Verde Alvarez (MEX) vs. L. Richardson (GBR) 3:46 p.m. ET Women’s 50kg semifinal: N. Kyzaibay (KAZ) vs. Y. Wu (CHN) 4:02 p.m. ET Women’s 50kg semifinal: A. Villegas (PHI) vs. B. Cakiroglu (TUR) 4:18 p.m. ET Women’s 66kg semifinal: I. Khelif (ALG) vs. J. Suwannapheng (THA) 4:34 p.m. ET Women’s 66kg semifinal: L. Yang (CHN) vs. N. Chen (TWN) 4:50 p.m. ET Keep an eye on NBCOlympics.com for boxing news, videos, schedules, results, and more.

