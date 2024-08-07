Boxing preview, Aug. 7: Bakhodir Jalovov needs one more win, or KO, to reach the final

Wednesday, Aug. 7 boxing schedule

Here’s an overview of the boxing matches scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7. All bouts from Session 25 can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Women’s 57kg

Semifinal #1 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Lin Yu Ting (TPE)

Esra Kahraman (TUR)

Semifinal #2 – 3:46 p.m. ET

Nesthy Petecio (PHI)

Julia Szeremeta (POL)

Men’s +92kg

Semifinal #1 – 4:02 p.m. ET

Nelvie Tiafack (GER)

Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB)

Semifinal #2 – 4:18 p.m. ET

Djamili-Dini Aboudou Moindze (FRA)

Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui (ESP)

Men’s 63.5kg

Final – 4:34 p.m. ET

Sofiane Oumiha (FRA)

Erislandy Alvarez Borges (CUB)

What to look for

Any Olympic final is worth watching, and this afternoon will feature two very distinct men’s boxing weight classes gold medal clashes: lightweights (63.5kg) and middleweights (80kg).

However, the men’s super heavyweight (92+kg) semifinals involve some of the sport’s most recognizable figures and compelling storylines.

Uzbekistani Bakhodir Jalolov is the reigning Tokyo Olympics champion, a 6’7″ southpaw with a pair of World Championship titles (2019, 2023) and has a penchant for knocking out his opponents — in at least 14 bouts. He’s also the No. 4 seed — and only seed of eight remaining in this draw.

Now 30 years old, Javolov has dropped hints about retiring after he punches his way through Paris. Can Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack, a relatively unknown 25-year-old, prevent the titan from one last final?

On the opposite end of the bracket, France’s 28-year-old Djamili-Dini Aboudou Moindze will duke it out with Spain’s 25-year-old Ayoub Ghadfa for a spot in the finals — and a chance to trade blows with Jalolov. Moindze will be backed by the host country, but Ghadfa’s 2023 World Championship bronze medal indicates the Spaniard is the man to beat.

Those who are rooting for the home country will also want to catch the men’s lightweight final, which may see France add to its gold haul via Sofiane Oumiha — who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and (his third) gold at the most recent World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan.

