Boxing Preview, August 1: Team USA’s Lonzano and McCane make their debuts

Is six their lucky number?

The last Team USA boxers to debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics — but not least — 21-year-old Texan flyweight Jennifer Lozano (50kg/112 lbs), also known as “The Troublemaker,” and welterweight Morelle McCane (66kg/145lbs) take to the ring this morning at approximately 10 AM E.T. for preliminary matches. Both boxers are seeded sixth in their respective events.

Lozano faces Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-oja, while McCane fights Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova. Both opponents are unseeded, but Kaivo-oja in particular might prove a challenge — having downed Zambia’s Margret Tembo by 5-0 unanimous decision in a Round of 32 match.

