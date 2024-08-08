Boxing preview, August 8: Refugee Olympic Team’s Ngamba fights her SF

Two boxing golds are up for grabs on Thursday, with France’s Billal Bennama facing 2016 champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the flyweight final and China’s Chang Yuan taking on Türkiye’s Hatice Akbas in the women’s bantamweight.

Cindy Ngamba, who ensured a first-ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team by reaching the women’s middleweight semifinals, meets Panama’s former world champion Atheyna Bylon for a spot in the finals.

FULL SCHEDULE HERE

SEE MORE: Refugee Olympic Team’s boxer Cindy Ngamba aims to inspire, make history in Paris

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.