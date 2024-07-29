Boxing preview, July 30: Team USA’s Hill and Mendoza enter the ring

Tuesday sees the return of Team USA’s flyweight Roscoe Hill, who will compete against France’s Billal Bennama, and the debut of Idaho’s featherweight Alyssa Mendoza, whose first opponent at the 2024 Paris Olympics is Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan.

The youngest American of eight boxers at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 20-year-old Mendoza was trained largely by her father. She qualified for the Games earlier this year at a competition in Bangkok.

Four weight classes compete on Tuesday: Men’s flyweights (51kg/112lbs) and middleweights (80kg/176lbs), and women’s featherweights (57kg/125lbs) and middleweights (75kg/165 lbs). Thirty fights are scheduled for the North Paris Arena. Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Irma Testa of Italy will take on China’s Xu Zichun.

