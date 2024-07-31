Boxing preview, July 31: Team USA’s Jones and Harvey enter the ring

Kellie Harrington secures women’s lightweight gold – Credit: NBC Olympics

Two more Team USA boxers enter the fray at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday as the women’s lightweight (60kg/132lbs) competition enters its quarterfinal round.

Both the men’s featherweight (57kg/125lbs) and welterweight (71kg/156lbs) events will hold their Round of 16 matches at the North Paris Arena. Team USA’s featherweight Jahmal Harvey, making his Paris debut, will take on Brazil’s Luiz Gabriel Oliveira. Harvey earned gold at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships — and is the third seed in France, making him one of Team USA’s best medal contenders.

Omari Jones was the silver medalist welterweight at that same tournament — but is not seeded at these Olympics. Jones will take on Kan Chia-wei today, the No. 8 seed.

The women’s lightweight competition features one of the most exciting matchups, as Ireland’s reigning lightweight gold medalist Kellie Harrington fights Algie Valdez of Colombia in a sure-to-thrill quarterfinal.

