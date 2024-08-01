Boxing Recap, Aug 1: Two Team USA boxers outed in first-round bouts

Jennifer Lozano, the 20-year-old Texan flyweight (50kg/112lbs) nicknamed “The Troublemaker,” and welterweight Morelle McCane (66kg/145lbs) of Ohio, both lost in their Olympic-debut bouts on Thursday — where each was the No. 6 seed in their weight class.

Up first, Lozano fought Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-oja. Opting for a more defensive approach against her aggressive, energetic opponent, Lozano managed to score solid jabs — just not enough of them. Ultimately, the Finn earned a unanimous, 5-0 victory.

McCane’s match against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova was tighter, with opponents trading blows and judges divided in their point distribution. It wasn’t clear who won until Khamidova’s name blared over the PA system.

The number of boxers across all weight classes has halved since the squared circle at the North Paris Arena opened on Saturday. Team USA still has some big names in competition, including Omari Jones, Harvey, and Alyssa Mendoza.

