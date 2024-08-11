Boxing recap, Aug. 10: Jalolov, Uzbekistan dominates day (and Games) with more gold

Saturday concluded the boxing competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Uzbekistan’s dominance at the Paris Games boxing tournament continued, as Bakhodir Jalolov and Abdumalik Khalokov won gold to further improve the country’s best-ever performance at the Olympics.

Their golds added to those earned by compatriots Hasanboy Dusmatov, Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev and Lazizbek Mullojonov earlier in the week.

At the end of these Games, Uzbek boxers struck gold in five out of the seven men’s categories contested.

Women’s featherweight 57kg Gold Medal Match

Lin Yu-ting (TPE) defeats Kamil Szeremeta (POL)

Lin, the 28-year-old No. 1 seed with two world championship titles to her name, handily defeated 20-year-old Szeremeta in the title match, 5-0.

Her gold is the first boxing medal for Chinese Taipei.

Men’s featherweight 57kg Gold Medal Match

Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) defeats Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu (KGZ) MATCH STATS The top-seeded Abdumalik Khalokov was the first Uzbek of the night to win gold. The 24-year-old raised his country’s boxing gold haul to four in a lopsided final that seemed to find his opponent, Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu, completely unprepared for a full-on assault. Khalokov connected hard and often, ducking and dodging his opponent’s loose, poorly aimed punches. Women’s middleweight 75kg Gold Medal Match

Li Quan (CHN) defeats Atheyna Bylon (PAN)

China’s No. 1 seed Li Qian completed a “podium trifecta”: Her Paris 2024 gold follows Rio 2016 bronze and Tokyo 2020 silver.

The victory makes Li the first woman to win three Olympic boxing medals. She also secured the third women’s boxing gold for China in a single Games — another record.

Men’s super heavyweight 92+kg Gold Medal Match

Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB) defeats Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui (ESP)

Arguably the marquee boxing match of the 2024 Paris Olympics, fourth-seeded Uzbek southpaw Jalolov won his country’s fifth gold medal in the sport to close out this fortnight of punches.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medalist arrived in Paris with a record of 14 consecutive wins by knockout — yet failed to score a single KO against his four opponents in France.

Perhaps even more impressive, none of his opponents scored a single point against him during his four matches. From start to finish, Jalovov went 20-0 at these Games.

