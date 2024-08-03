Boxing Recap, Aug. 2: Team USA’s Mendoza out in split decision

And then there were two.

On Friday, Team USA’s 20-year-old featherweight (57kg/125 lbs) Alyssa Mendoza — who had won her Round of 32 bout over Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova via dramatic split decision, 3-2 — fell on the sharper end of the sword, losing 4-1 against Brazilian Round of 16 opponent Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu.

The Idaho native was one of several young female American boxers who demonstrated power and promise in Paris: Welterweight (66kg/145lbs) No. 6 seed Morelle McCane received a bye into the Round of 16, where she lost a contentious 3-2 bout against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova; in her opening match, lightweight (60kg/132) Jajaira Gonzalez downed France’s 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Estelle Mossely in a stunning upset over the hometown favorite — then lost to Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira, another Brazilian, in the following fight.

Should they qualify for the Los Angeles Games in 2028, Mendoza, McCane, and Gonzalez will be the hometown favorites — with Olympic experience.

Only two of eight Team USA boxers remain medal contenders in Paris, both men whose quarterfinal bouts are scheduled for Saturday: Omari Jones and Jahmal Harvey.

