Boxing recap, Aug. 7: Lightweight Alvarez, middleweight Khyzhniak golden

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 7, 2024

Boxer Erislandy Alvarez - Credit: Getty Images

Boxer Erislandy Alvarez – Credit: Getty Images

Wednesday saw the men’s lightweight (63.5kg) and middleweight (80kg) final bouts at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cuba’s lightweight Erislandy Alvarez, a former gymnast, defeated France’s Sofiane Oumiha for gold in his Olympic debut. Alvarez’s win extends Cuba’s record of at least one boxing gold per last four Games, dating back to flyweight Robeisy Eloy Ramírez‘s victory at the 2012 London Olympics. 

MATCH STATS

The men’s middleweight Gold Medal Match featured Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak downing Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay for the top spot on the podium. In order to fight in the finals, Khyzhniak had to best two-time Olympic gold medalist Arlen Lopez, who earned bronze.

MATCH STATS

Podium placements

Boxing – Men Lightweight (63.5 kg/139lbs) Results

 

GOLD                Erislandy Alvarez (CUB) 

SILVER              Sofiane Oumiha (FRA) 

BRONZE           Wyatt Sanford (CAN) 

BRONZE           Lasha Guruli (GEO)

 

Boxing – Men’s Middleweight (80kg/176lbs)

 

GOLD                  Oleksandr Khyzhniak (UKR) 

SILVER                Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) 

BRONZE             Cristian Pinales  (DOM) 

BRONZE             Arlen Lopez (CUB)

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Skip to content