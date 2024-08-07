Boxing recap, Aug. 7: Lightweight Alvarez, middleweight Khyzhniak golden

Wednesday saw the men’s lightweight (63.5kg) and middleweight (80kg) final bouts at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cuba’s lightweight Erislandy Alvarez, a former gymnast, defeated France’s Sofiane Oumiha for gold in his Olympic debut. Alvarez’s win extends Cuba’s record of at least one boxing gold per last four Games, dating back to flyweight Robeisy Eloy Ramírez‘s victory at the 2012 London Olympics.

MATCH STATS

The men’s middleweight Gold Medal Match featured Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak downing Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay for the top spot on the podium. In order to fight in the finals, Khyzhniak had to best two-time Olympic gold medalist Arlen Lopez, who earned bronze.

MATCH STATS

Podium placements

Boxing – Men Lightweight (63.5 kg/139lbs) Results

GOLD Erislandy Alvarez (CUB)

SILVER Sofiane Oumiha (FRA)

BRONZE Wyatt Sanford (CAN)

BRONZE Lasha Guruli (GEO)

Boxing – Men’s Middleweight (80kg/176lbs)

GOLD Oleksandr Khyzhniak (UKR)

SILVER Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ)

BRONZE Cristian Pinales (DOM)

BRONZE Arlen Lopez (CUB)

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.