Boxing recap, July 27: USA’s Gonzalez into Round of 16

It felt like a title fight — even if it was just Team USA’s opening punch.

The only American boxer to enter the ring on Saturday, women’s lightweight Jajaira Gonzalez was a flurry of hard-hitting fists against aggressive French opponent Estelle Mossely. The fight was close, but the victory a decisive 4-0.

Gonzalez punched her ticket into the Round of 16 as her seven Team USA compatriots prepare for their first fights at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this week.

More to come …

