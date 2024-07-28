Boxing recap, July 28: Team USA shines in early rounds

The stars (and stripes) aligned for 29-year-old boxer Roscoe Hill, who kicked off his medal campaign in the men’s flyweight (51 kg/112 lbs) division with a 5-0 victory over Omad Ahmadisafa.

It was the second victory in as many days for American boxers, following lightweight (60kg/132lbs) Jajaira Gonzalez‘s fiery 4-0 victory over France’s Estelle Mossely on Saturday.

With eight boxers across 13 events, Team USA has plenty of talent in the tank: Jennifer Lozano (flyweight, 50kg/110lbs), Alyssa Mendoza (featherweight, 57kg/125lbs), and Morelle McCane (welterweight, 66kg/145lbs) all have yet to enter the ring.

On the men’s side, featherweight Jahmal Harvey and welterweight (71kg/146lbs) Omari Jones have yet to make their freshman debuts, while super heavyweight (92+kg/202+lbs) Joshua Edwards, 24, clashes with Italy’s Diego Lenzi on Monday.

The 2024 Paris Olympics mark the first time any of these athletes have competed at the Olympic level.

