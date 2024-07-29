Boxing Recap, July 29: Team USA’s Edwards and Gonzalez ousted

Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov and Ireland’s Kellie Harrington got their boxing title defenses off to a flying start with wins at the Paris Games on Monday, while Teremoana Junior‘s knockout victory gave Australia something to cheer after two early losses.

Asian Games champion Jalolov cruised to a unanimous win over Norway’s Omar Shiha to set up a super heavyweight quarterfinal clash with Teremoana, who knocked out Ukraine’s Dmytro Lovchynskyi in the first round of their bout.

SEE MORE: Bakhodir Jalolov defeats Richard Torrez for boxing gold

Women’s lightweight champion Harrington also had little trouble in her opener as she expertly shut out Italy’s Alessia Mesiano with her jab.

“I felt alright out there. I was just trying to implement the tactics given to me from the corner. We had a good plan – and it worked – so it felt good,” Harrington said. “I knew I had fought her before in Belfast. Alessia is a great fighter and you had to give her respect.”

Brazil’s Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira also won her first lightweight match, beating American Jajaira Gonzalez.

SEE MORE: Lightweight Gonzalez downs Mossely in women’s boxing Round 1

Ferreira’s compatriot and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Abner Teixeira was beaten by Ecuador’s Gerlon Congo, while Britain suffered more heartbreak as super heavyweight Delicious Orie lost to Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan in a controversial 3-2 split decision.

Earlier on Monday, American super heavyweight Joshua Edwards was eliminated by Italy’s Diego Lenzi, while Australia’s Harry Garside and Tyla McDonald also suffered defeats.

Top seed Edwards, one of the favorites to win a medal in the super heavyweight competition, tried to use his range and keep Lenzi at bay with his jab, but the Italian connected with a couple of powerful right hands in the first two rounds.

SEE MORE: U.S. super heavyweight Edwards loses split decision to Lenzi

Australia, which has the largest boxing contingent at the Games with 12 fighters, got off to a difficult start.

Garside, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, fell short against Richard Kovacs after the Hungarian took charge of their lightweight bout in the second round and showed great flair to

down the Australian by unanimous decision.

SEE MORE: Tokyo bronze medalist Harry Garside falls in R1 boxing upset

Kovacs next faces Rio Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha of France, who beat Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeh in a fiery exchange in front of a partisan crowd at the North Paris Arena.

In the women’s lightweight category, McDonald was also outclassed by her Ecuadorean opponent Maria Jose Palacios, who clinched a unanimous points decision.

In Monday’s opening bout, Asian Games champion Yang Wenlu of China comfortably beat Vietnam’s Ha Thi Linh.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.