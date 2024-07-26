Brandon Loschiavo added to U.S. diving roster, to compete in 10m platform in Paris

One day before diving begins at the Paris Olympics, American Brandon Loschiavo was awarded a spot in the men’s 10m platform competition.

Loschiavo earned the Olympic spot after the U.S. was awarded an additional quota spot when another foreign athlete dropped out of the competition. The 27-year-old from Huntington Beach, California, finished second in the platform at the U.S. Olympic Trials, but at the time the U.S. has only earned one spot in the event for the Paris Games.

Carson Tyler, who won the U.S. trials, will also compete in the event in Paris.

SEE MORE: How to watch diving at the Tokyo Olympics

Loschiavo will be competing in his second Olympics. He finished 11th at the Tokyo Games and eighth at the 2024 World Championships.

The preliminary round of competition for the men’s 10m platform will be held on Friday, Aug. 9 at 4 a.m. ET.

SEE MORE: Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.