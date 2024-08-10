Brazil takes home women’s volleyball bronze with four-set win over Turkiye

Both Brazil and Turkiye entered these Olympic Games with hopes of stepping atop the podium and being donned in gold medals.

The two countries are also in very different stages of their volleyball histories. Brazil, a five-time medalist, is a traditional power looking for one last run at glory with an aging roster. Turkiye, making just its third Olympic appearance, is hoping to cement itself as one of the best teams in world volleyball with an Olympic medal.

On this night, experience won out and Brazil took it to Turkiye in a four-set win to secure its sixth Olympic medal. The star power for Brazil was just overwhelming, as Gabi led the way with a dazzling 28-point performance on 22/39 swings and five blocks.

MATCH STATS

Set 1 — Brazil 25, Turkiye 21

This was a very back-and-forth set, with each team going on big runs that put the other behind early. Brazil answered a 3-0 start with an 8-1 run, that was followed by a 6-1 run by Turkiye to take a 10-9 lead.

From there the set was very tight, but Brazil were able to pull out the win behind their star offensive players, Gabi and Rosmaria. Each had six points in the first set and Gabi was very efficient, doing it on 5/8 swings.

Brazil took control late and made the big plays to take the early advantage in the match.

Set 2 — Brazil 27, Turkiye 25

Turkiye opened up a comfortable margin at 16-12, but Brazil chipped away until it got the match tied at 20.

The late stages of the set were incredibly tight, with the lead swinging back and forth between the teams. Turkiye had a chance to close the set at 24-23, but Brazil survived and turned it around to win the set 27-25.

Gabi somehow improved on her first-set performance, scoring eight points in the second on 7/13 swings and a block. It was impressive Brazil were able to hold a 2-0 lead at this point considering the performance of Turkiye’s star, Marissa Vargas, who had 15 points through two sets. To have Vargas going off and still be in control of the match was a huge sign that Brazil was in full control of this match.

Set 3 — Turkiye 25, Brazil 22

Turkiye showed its resiliency by fighting hard to keep its bronze-medal hopes alive in the third set.

It was a similar story to the second set as things were extremely tight until Turkiye opened up the late advantage at 21-17. This time the Turks had enough to hold off the Brazilian comeback and close out the set.

Vargas was great in the third with seven points, but Derya Cebecioglu was the spark plug for the offense. The 23-year-old Olympic debutant has been in and out of the lineup this tournament, but was huge in the third set here with eight points on 6/10 swings and two aces.

Set 4 — Brazil 25, Turkiye 15

The first three sets were as tight as could be, but Brazil asserted its dominance in the fourth. Turkiye actually opened with a 7-4 lead, but from that point on Brazil absolutely rolled them, going on an 8-1 run to take a 12-8 lead. The rest of the way home they went on a 21-8 run to take the set and match win.

All of the stars for Brazil shined tonight, including 37-year-old Thaisa. In what could be the final match of her legendary career, she posted 17 points on 8/16 servces, a ridiculous seven blocks and two aces. Ana Cristina added 13 and Rosamaria chipped in 10.

The win gives Brazil its sixth Olympic medal, moving into second place all time in women’s volleyball.

