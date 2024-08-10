Breaking recap, Aug. 10: B-Boy Phil Wizard wins breaking gold, Victor collects bronze for U.S.

The inaugural Olympic breaking competition is in the books. It all wrapped up on Saturday at La Concorde with the men’s event.

Canada’s Phillip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) won the first-ever men’s breaking gold medal, taking down France’s Danis Civil (B-Boy Danny Dann) in the gold medal battle. American Victor Montalvo (B-Boy Victor) took home bronze with a win in the bronze battle over Japan’s Shigeyuki Nakarai (B-Boy Shigekix).

In case you missed the women’s competition: On Friday, Japan’s Ami Yuasa (B-Girl Ami) took down Lithuania’s Dominika Banevic (B-Girl Nicka) in the gold medal battle to become breaking’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist on the women’s side. China’s Liu Qingyi (B-Girl 671) took bronze after overpowering India Sardjoe (B-Girl India) in the bronze battle.

Note, if you’re new to breaking : In breaking, you will often see athletes referred to by both their full name and their “B-Boy” or “B-Girl” names (ex. B-Boy Phil Wizard, B-Girl Logistx). On first reference, you will see both names used. On second reference, you will often see the B-Boy and B-Girl names used on their own.

Gold medal battle

Phil Wizard, who entered as a top medal contender, produced a dazzling performance to overpower Frenchman Dany Dann and capture the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded for men’s breaking.

Phil Wizard, the 2022 world champion, finished second to Victor at the 2021 and 2023 world championships but reigned supreme on Saturday, as Victor fell in the semifinal to Dany Dann. The Canadian star began breaking at age 13 while watching a street show in his hometown of Vancouver, and now he’s his sport’s first Olympic champion.

Phil Wizard’s seemingly supernatural power moves, smooth transitions and unlimited energy overwhelmed home-nation favorite Dany Dann for a one-sided 3-0 win in the final.

The 27-year-old busted out even more moves after the results were announced to let the loud crowd know that he still had plenty left in the tank even after a grueling day of battles in hot conditions at la Concorde.

Bronze medal battle

Victor toppled Shigekix in the bronze medal battle, 3-0, to earn the first breaking Olympic medal for the U.S., a bronze. After falling to Dany Dann in the semi, Victor rose to the ocassion on the stage at La Concorde to collect the medal and make history for American breaking.

Victor was introduced to breaking at six years old by his father Victor Bermudez and his uncle Hector Bermudez, who helped to popularize breaking in Mexico in the late 1980s. After world titles in 2021 and 2023, he is now an Olympic medalist in the Games’ newest sport.

