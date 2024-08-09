Breaking recap, Aug. 9: The Olympics’ newest sport makes its debut

Five decades after the art form began in the Bronx, breaking has officially arrived at the Olympic Games.

The sport makes its highly anticipated Olympic debut entering the final weekend of the Paris Games. Taking place at Place de la Concorde at the end of the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the breaking schedule kicks off with the women’s event on Friday. A round robin featuring four groups of four B-Girls will be followed by the medal round (quarterfinals, semifinals, final) in the afternoon, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Note, if you’re new to breaking : In breaking, you will often see athletes referred to by both their full name and their “B-Boy” or “B-Girl” names (ex. B-Boy Phil Wizard, B-Girl Logistx). On first reference, you will see both names used. On second reference, you will often see the B-Boy and B-Girl names used on their own.

See below for recaps, highlights, athlete soundbites and more.

Women’s event: Round Robin

RESULTS

Group A

Advancing

India (Netherlands)

671 (China)

Eliminated

Vanessa (Portugal)

Sunny (U.S.)

Top battles

Sunny (U.S.) vs. 671 (China): In a battle of powerhouses, 671 came out with a dizzying array of power moves to set a high bar in Round 1. Sunny then showed off much of her gymnastics influence with a few flips, but 671’s performance was too strong, and she earned a 2-0 victory (16 votes to 2).

India (Netherlands) vs. Vanessa (Portugal): In a matchup between two close friends, India and Vanessa went toe-to-toe in Group A action. India prevailed 2-0 in her second battle of the day after facing off in a pre-qualifier. India was the first European woman to qualify for the Olympics.

India vs. Sunny: India remained red-hot as she faced the American for the first time. She took down Sunny 2-0 thanks to a dizzying array of power moves and, in the process, remained undefeated.

A view of the crowd and judges as B-Girl Ami of Japan competes during the B-Girls Round Robin at the Paris Olympic Games. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Group B

Advancing

Nicka (Lithuania)

Syssy (France)

Eliminated

Logistx (U.S.)

Raygun (Australia)

Top battles:

Nicka (Lithuania) vs. Syssy (France): Reigning world champion Nicka, just 17 years old, opened her Paris Olympics in a showdown with Syssy, representing the host nation. Nicka showcased her signature move, the “UFO,” in which she crouches down in a squat-like position, lifts herself with her hands, folds her legs out, and spins around, creating what looks like a UFO.

The judges scored the battle 1-1 in rounds, but Nicka earned a victory with 11 votes to 7. (Note: When the round score is tied, the individual votes serve as a tiebreaker)

Syssy of France competes during the B-Girls Round Robin at the Paris Olympic Games. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Logistx (U.S.) vs. Raygun (Australia): The California-born Logistx was the best U.S. finisher at 2023 Worlds and delivered with a forceful performance against Raygun. By 18 votes to 0 (2-0 in rounds), Logistx took down her Australian opponent. Known for her power moves, Logistx is considered the strongest U.S. hope for a medal.

Nicka vs. Logistx: A massive showdown between Nicka and Logistx was among the highlights of the round robin action, with Nicka winning 2-0 (13-5 in votes).

Syssy vs. Logistx: After taking the loss to Nicka, Logistx showed off some of her best stuff in a battle with the host nation’s B-Girl. Logistx took the first round with explosive action, but Syssy punched back strong in Round 2 to even it 1-1. A massive elbow spin, executed right on beat, sealed the deal toward the end of her routine. In the end, Logistx still prevailed on votes, 10-8. Syssy forcing the 1-1 tie proved crucial, as she advanced to the quarterfinals by a single round over Logistx.

Group C

Advancing

Ami (Japan)

Ying Zi (China)

Eliminated

Anti (Italy)

Elmamouny (Morocco)

Top battles

Ami (Japan) vs. Anti (Italy): Japan’s Ami delivered a strong “rainbow” move to top Italy’s Anti 2-0 in their battle. Ami is a two-time world champion (2019, 2022) and brought her strongest to Paris on Friday in taking down Anti.

Ying Zi (China) vs. Elmamouny (Morocco): Ying Zi, known for her freezes, showed up with a scintillating performance, topping Elmamouny 2-0. A former track and field star, Ying Zi grew up as a hurdles and triple jump specialist, which she says helps her breaking.

Group D

Advancing

Ayumi (Japan)

Kate (Ukraine)

Eliminated

Stefani (Ukraine)

Carlota (France)

Top battles

Ayumi (Japan) vs. Stefani (Ukraine): 41-year-old Ayumi, an icon of the sport, made her Olympic debut to kick off Group D battles. She came out with a few windmills and handcuffs off the top and had much of the crowd behind her, winning Round 1. Ukraine’s Stefani answered back with a strong Round 2, highlighted by a dazzling thread. She took Round 2, forcing a 1-1 tie. On individual votes, Ayumi won 10-8. Ayumi enters as one of the women to beat in Paris – she made breaking history by becoming the first-ever woman to compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2017, where she went head-to-head against men. A year later came the first B-Girl competition at the event.

Carlota (France) vs. Kate (Ukraine): Kate took down Carlota 2-0, leveraging her strong power moves and a phenomenal freeze for the victory.

Ayumi vs. Kate: Kate came out forcefully in Round 1 and surprisingly prevailed by an 8-1 vote count, putting the veteran on the ropes. Ayumi came back with a very intricate round to even it at 1-1 and force a split decision, with Kate prevailing by 12 votes to 6.

Women’s event: Medal Round (2:00 p.m. ET)

RESULTS

