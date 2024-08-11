Breakout athletes of 2024 Olympics: Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher, Trinity Rodman and more

Who were the athletes that stepped into the spotlight and demanded attention during the 2024 Paris Olympics?

All of these names were pretty (if not very) familiar in their sports, but there’s no denying their starpower went to a new level after an outstanding Olympics.

Breakout athletes of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Top dogs

Leon Marchand

His headline-grabbing status was certain as one of the top individual French athletes, but delivering four gold medals to the hosts has earned him comparisons to Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz. You’ve heard of them, I guess.

Julien Alfred

The fastest woman in the world represents Saint Lucia, a nation with 2.6 million less people than the home of the previous smallest nation to win gold in the women’s 100m sprint. If that fun fact doesn’t spice up the story for you, re-read the “fastest woman in the world” part. Should suffice.

Rebeca Andrade

With undeniable star power, the Brazilian gymnast’s talent leaps off the television screen. If Simone Biles says she’s stressing about the threat provided by a gymnast, it’s safe to say she’s a supernova.

Trinity Rodman

Already a role model in how she deals with expectations, pressure, and a litany of questions about her lineage, Rodman spent the better part of these Olympics looking like the most complete forward in the world. A new era is here for the United States women’s national team.

SEE MORE: Trinity Rodman takes her moment in new era of USWNT

Breakout Athletes of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Clark Kent and friends

Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederik Richard (and, yes, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team)

Nedoroscik’s ‘Clark Kent’ moment in Paris captured the world’s attention in viral form, with his eyesight challenges and cool demeanor a delight to all even before he went full-blown Superman on the pommel horse. Richard’s power, skill, and charisma were impossible to ignore and his big plans for LA 2028 will have him in focus for years.

Ilona Maher (and the U.S. women’s sevens team)

Maher had been viral on social media for her personality and then viral for body positivity, but what really made her a breakout star was being an absolute monster on the rugby pitch. Maher and her teammates’ run to the podium was fantastic and sets the table for a home Olympics in 2028. We expect her to be there.

Summer McIntosh

Winning medals at the tender age of 17 is big. The Canadian doing it by almost six seconds over the field is huge.

Kevin Paredes

The Wolfsburg youngster is almost sure to be a USMNT fixture for some time. He was leading the tournament in created chances — yes, more than Michael Olise and Fermin Lopez — when the U.S. men were eliminated by Morocco.

Lauren Scruggs and Lee Kiefer

The other members of the first gold medal winning Team USA foil team in women’s Olympic history deserve their moments in the sun, to be sure, but the 21-year-old Scruggs put in massive performances all Games including an upset of World No. 1 Arianna Errigo. Kiefer beat Scruggs in the individual final, and we’d sign up to see those two duel again soon.

SEE MORE: Ilona Maher’s stiff arm leaves an impression on Day 1

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.