Breeze Botanicals cannabis dispensary celebrates 10 years of business

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The first cannabis dispensary in Southern Oregon is celebrating 10 years of business this weekend.

Breeze Botanicals became the first Oregon Medical Marijuana Program dispensary in Southern Oregon when it opened on June 9, 2014 in Gold Hill.

A second location was added in Ashland the following year. In 2016, both stores became the first and second OLLC licensed recreational cannabis dispensaries in Oregon.

NBC5 News spoke with its founder and CEO, Brie Malarkey, who says the journey was tough, but worth it.

“It feels great to be here in 2024. To have survived a decade of this roller coaster, and to be able to stand proudly in front of the store and just say ‘yes I love Gold Hill’,” said Malarkey. “And we love being here and being a part of the community. And see, cannabis isn’t that bad; it’s really just an amazing powerful plant.”

The 10-year celebration event will be at Breeze Botanicals’ Gold Hill location on Saturday, June 8. It will feature store specials, giveaways, and special guests.

