Bulgaria leads rhythmic gymnastics group qualifications

Rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics continued with the group all-around qualifications where 14 groups fought for eight spots in the final.

Bulgaria, the defending Olympic champions from the Tokyo 2020 Games, were exceptional to top the standings in front of a sold out crowd at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

The team opened the competition with a strong 5 Hoops routine, of course performed with gold-colored hoops to sit second after the first rotation (37.700).

The Bulgarian’s overtook Italy for the top spot after displaying great agility and composition with their 3 Ribbons + 2 Balls routine (32.700).

Bulgaria – 70.400 Italy – 69.350 Ukraine – 68.950 France – 68.800 China – 67.900 Israel – 67.150 Uzbekistan – 64.000 Azerbaijan – 62.000

