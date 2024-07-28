Bus broken? No problem for Olympic skateboarders

Skateboarders have had it rough in Paris. First, they were yelled at for skateboarding in the Olympic Village. Then, rain postponed the men’s skateboard street eliminations and final rounds that were scheduled for July 27. Before the athletes knew that the competition was postponed, the bus transporting them to the course broke down. Their reaction? To skate their way to the course.

Canadian street skateboarder Matt Berger filmed himself and fellow countryman Cordano Russell skating down the streets of France. Their bus broke down mid-turn in the intersection of Rue de Miromesnil and Rue de Penthievre, about a mile away from the skateboarding venue, Place de la Concorde, in Paris’ eighth arrondissement.





Berger is returning for his second Games by rising to world No. 18 after placing in the top twenty competitors at the Olympic Qualifier Series events in Shanghai and Budapest. Russell will be making his Olympic debut in Paris. Before committing to skateboarding, Russell, who stands 6-feet-3-inches tall, played Division I football at Carlsbad High School in California. Eventually, he told Olympics.com , that he’d, “Rather take a fall on a skateboard than be running for 200 plays and battling it out.”

See what tricks Berger, Russell, and Americans Nyjah Huston and Jagger Eaton throw down in the men’s skateboard street event. The preliminary round starts at 6 a.m. ET ( NBCOlympics.com , Peacock ), and the final will follow at 11 a.m. ET ( NBCOlympics.com , Peacock ).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.