Caeleb Dressel scares own world record in 100m butterfly semifinal

Caeleb Dressel at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - Credit: Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel became the first man to break 50 seconds in the 100m butterfly at the Olympic Games Friday, winning the event’s second semifinal in 49.71.

It’s the third-fastest time in history. Only Dressel himself has gone quicker. His world record, set at the 2019 World Championships, stands at 49.50.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak, the 200m butterfly gold medalist, raced in the first semifinal and went, 50.31. For a matter of minutes, that time stood as an Olympic record.

Milak is considered the only swimmer with a chance at potentially spoiling things for Dressel, the heavy favorite.

