Call Project Runway: Diver Tom Daley reveals the sweater he knit while in Paris

Olympic athletes work hard, but Tom Daley’s knitting hands work harder.

Now that Daley is finishing competing at the Paris Olympics, he’s spent a lot of time with his other passion – knitting. In his brief time in Paris he’s somehow found the time to knit an entire sweater. The “jumper” – as Daley’s friends in Britain might call it – was done in lovely shades of red, white, and blue with the Eiffel Tower Paris 2024 logo across the front and his home flag of Great Britain going around the bottom. He personalized it even more with his initials “TD” on one sleeve and the number 5 on the other to represent Daley’s fifth time competing in the Olympics.





The 5 could also represent Daley’s fifth Olympic medal, which he won earlier this week alongside partner Noah Williams in the men’s synchronized 10m platform finals. Daley won silver to add to three bronze and one gold medal he’s won in his historic athletic career. At 30 years old, he became the oldest diver to win an Olympic medal in the men’s synchronized platform event.

The boxy jersey creation even has the name “Daley” across the back. The diver showed off his fashion creation on Instagram on Thursday.

“It’s far too hot to be wearing this in Paris, but I thought I’d do a little reveal of everything I’ve been making,” he said on the video.

Not only is Daley famous for his flips and twists off the diving platform, he’s become known online as possibly the world’s most famous knitting athlete. He’s often seen in the stands with a hook and yarn while cheering on his Great Britain teammates, and even sometimes picks up the old sticks as a way to meditate in between dives.

Daley briefly retired from diving two years ago before deciding to come back for Paris after his son, Robbie, said he wanted to see his dad compete at the Olympics. Daley hasn’t said whether he plans to keep diving for another four years, but maybe he’ll reveal his career plans in a beautifully knit scarf.

