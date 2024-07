Canada was deducted six points from the Olympic women’s football tournament and its coach Bev Priestman was banned for a year following the drone spying scandal that has rocked the Olympics, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday.

Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were also banned for a year, FIFA added in a statement.

SEE MORE: Canada women’s soccer head coach suspended amid drone scandal

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.