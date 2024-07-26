Canadian Olympic chief says suspended soccer coach likely knew of drone use

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said new information from Soccer Canada showed suspended women’s head coach Bev Priestman was likely aware of the drone use that has caused a scandal at the Paris Olympics.

The COC removed head coach Priestman on Thursday after her suspension by Canada Soccer. The decision followed complaints from New Zealand that Canada flew drones over two of their training sessions before the two sides met in their opening Olympic fixture, which Canada won 2-1.

Assistant Andy Spence will coach Canada for the remainder of the Games.

Shoemaker also said he was comfortable with Canada’s team remaining in Paris to defend their Olympic gold medal amid rumblings the team should be disqualified over the scandal that has thrust them into an unsavory spotlight.

After media reports of previous drone use by Canada’s women’s team, including at the last Olympics, he added that the thought that the issue could impact the team’s gold from Tokyo 2020 made him feel ill.

“One of the key pieces of information was the conclusion from Canada Soccer that (Priestman) needed to be suspended based on their accumulation of facts,” Shoemaker said during Canada’s opening press conference on Friday.

“I’ve seen some of the information they have, and we gathered some additional information ourselves that made me conclude that she was highly likely to have been aware of the incidents here.”

SEE MORE: Canada women’s soccer head coach suspended amid drone scandal

The scandal has led to angry calls for the Canadian team to be sent home as well.

“I’m comfortable with the team competing as it is,” Shoemaker said. “We’ve made decisions as it relates to the ultimate sanction we have, participation on Team Canada here in Paris at the Olympic Games, that we get to nominate athletes and coaches to Team Canada and we get to remove them.

“If more facts and circumstances emerge, we can continue to contemplate further action as necessary. It’s important to me that Canadians’ questions are answered, and so we’re going to continue to do our best to answer those questions.”

Canadian sports network TSN reported that drone use predates the 2024 Olympics, with two sources with first-hand knowledge telling TSN the team have filmed other opponents’ closed-door training sessions, including during the 2020 Olympic tournament.

“There now appears to be information that could tarnish that Olympic performance in Tokyo, makes me sick to my stomach to think that there could be something that calls into question one of my favorite Olympic moments in history — that women’s team winning that gold medal against all odds, in those COVID restrictions.

“We encourage and I know Canada Soccer will investigate all of this fully, including Tokyo, (and) we’ll not only co-operate fully but more collaborate to make sure they get to the bottom of it.”

Canada beat Sweden in a penalty shootout to claim Olympic gold in Tokyo.

“There is no protest planned, and otherwise we are taking a pass on the opportunity to make any statement on the matter,” Swedish FA spokesperson Fredrik Madenstam said.

Canadian officials said the issue was an opportunity to reinforce their message of fair play.

“While I don’t like any tarnish that surely has resulted already, we must do what’s right,” Shoemaker said. “We’ve been speaking for years now about the importance of winning well, and when we’ve been given a limited opportunity as it relates to the soccer team to send that message, that winning well is the only way, we’ve got to send that message.”

SEE MORE: Canadian women’s soccer coaching staff faces sanctions after drone incident

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.