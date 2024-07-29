Canadian teen McIntosh fulfills potential, Americans Grimes and Weyant go silver-bronze in women’s 400m IM

In an all-North American podium, Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of Team USA finished silver-bronze behind Summer McIntosh, the 17-year-old Canadian phenom and now first-time Olympic gold medalist.

McIntosh, the fastest woman ever in the event, was in a class all her own from the start of the eight-lap, four-stroke contest. She finished in 4:27.71, winning by 5.69 seconds over Grimes. It was the largest margin of victory in the event at the Olympics since 1984.

Grimes, 18, earned her first Olympic medal after finishing fourth in the 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics as a 15-year-old, the youngest member of Team USA in any sport at those Games.

She secured a chance to make history later in Paris. No woman has ever won a medal in both pool swimming and open water swimming at the Olympics. Grimes will swim the women’s 10k open water event, scheduled for Aug. 8.

Weyant added bronze to the silver medal she won in the same event in Tokyo.

